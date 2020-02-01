One of the first hurdles for the Baldwin Windmill Days committee has been crossed off.
The committee announced last week a logo has been created for the festival, scheduled for June 3-6.
The logo was designed by Cayla Koskie, who grew up in Baldwin. Koskie explained her sister, Megan Timmerman, was part of early Windmill Days committee meetings and asked her if she was interested.
Koskie, who has worked in the web/graphic design business for the last 10 years and has recently started her own business, jumped at the opportunity.
“I knew they wanted the Windmill and they wanted something to give off a Dutch feeling,” she explained. After a few concepts, Koskie found a design she liked, an homage to the Windmill at Windmill Park. It was the one the committee liked as well.
Koskie, a 2007 graduate of Baldwin-Woodvile High School, has fond memories of Windmill Park as she remembers catching crayfish there and her great grandma holding a giftshop inside the Windmill, selling assorted candies at various times.
“I felt very honored to design the logo,” she said.
Koskie now lives in Hammond, but added she still feels connected to her hometown.
