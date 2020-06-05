The inaugural Windmill Days, which will be held this weekend, is honoring two longtime Baldwin couples as its Grand Marshals.
Wayne and Ruth Veenendall and Jerry and Bonnie Van Someren will be honored Saturday. The pair have been married for a combined 121 years and have spent most of their lives in Baldwin.
Veenendalls
Ruth explained she was going out with Wayne’s brother at first. They broke up, he then asked her out, and as they say, the rest is history. In September, it will be 73 years of marriage.
Ruth explained she left Baldwin after graduating high school and spent three months in Michigan, but came back.
“I missed it,” she said. “Baldwin is a good, little town.”
They have six children, Sharon Hall, Douglas, Paul, Keith, Jerry and Jayne Wilgus. In addition, there have been 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Wayne was a dairy farmer for 65 years, north of Baldwin, while Ruth worked for 41 1/2 years between ParkView in Woodville and the Baldwin Care Center.
“I don’t miss the farming,” Ruth said, “But, my husband does.”
Their farm is significant to Baldwin’s history as a lot of the rock used in the construction of the Windmill came from their farm.
“The Windmill is still a sense of pride in the community,” Ruth said.
She explained they jumped at the opportunity to be Grand Marshals for the first Windmill Days.
“They are doing the best to keep it going and that’s great,” she said.
Van Somerens
The Van Somerens will be celebrating 50 years of marriage in August.
Both attended Baldwin Christian School with their families knowing each other, Bonnie explained.
“We’ve been blessed,” she said, noting they’ve lived in the same house for the 50 years.
Jerry spent 29 years at Meyer Implement and 25 years at St. Croix Electric before retiring. He now runs Jerry’s Restoration and Repairs, about a mile from their house.
“It’s a way to get him out of the house,” Bonnie joked. “He’s always been a mechanic at heart and that’s what he is doing now.”
Bonnie spent 41 years for Van Someren Transfer before retiring.
This won’t be the first time they’ve been involved in Baldwin community celebrations. The pair were heavily involved in Dutch Days, including being part of the Parade committee. In addition, Jerry was President of the Chamber in 1987 when the construction of the Windmill took place. This will be the first time they are Grand Marshals.
“We are looking forward to getting out of lockdown,” she said. “…We feel blessed to be here. We never found a reason to leave.”
The pair will be ridden around Baldwin Saturday on trucks, donated by Flagship Ford, once in the morning and once in the evening. They’ll be stopping at the various food trucks throughout the city.
