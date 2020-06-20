- Baldwin Windmill Days Coloring Contest Winners are:
2-5: 1st Place: Boden Schofield- 5. 2nd Place: Lilly Miller- 4.
6-9: 1st Place: Alaina Lawson- 6. 2nd Place: Carly Rassback-9.
10-12: 1st Place: Renata Kool- 11. 2nd Place: Jerome Mentink- 10
13-15: 1st Place: Madison Dickhausen- 13. 2nd Place Mollie Loberg- 15
Age Group 2-5 had 17 entries ~ Age Group 6-9 had 18 entries ~ Age Group 10-12 had 10 entries and Age Group 13-15 had 4 entries.
We will scan in the photos and add them to our Windmill Days pages so that everyone may scroll through and view all the wonderful artwork!
Prizes will be mailed out to each winner How awesome is that! Just for coloring a picture you had a chance to win such cool things!
1st place Winners in each age group will receive gift cards to Pizza Man and Dariy Queen with a prize value totaling $25.00
2nd place Winners in each age group will receive a $10.00 gift card to the Schweet Shop which was graciously Donated by the Schweet Shop!
Thank you to everyone who colored such wonderful pictures! It was very difficult to decide as so many of you did such an amazing job!
Also be sure to Visit the Baldwin Windmill Days Facebook Page as well as our www.Windmilldays.comWeb site to see what fun things we have planned for the community!
We are so looking forward to new activities as well as looking for volunteers who would like to join our committee! Send us a message if you’d be interested
Keep an eye out for our public meetings and come join us! We have a lot planned for 2021 and we are excited to bring some fun family activities to Windmill Days!
