The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday a Wilson man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.
The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 6:11 a.m. on Sept. 25, of a motorcycle crash on I-94, neat milepost 14, in the town of Pleasant Valley.
Deputies arrived on scene and located a subject that was deceased in the roadway. The operator of the motorcycle, Steven R. Benner, age 35, from Wilson, Wis., was traveling westbound on I-94. He was operating a 2014 Yamaha XVS950 motorcyle at the time of the crash.
From statements at the scene, motorists had come upon Mr. Benner lying in the roadway, after crashing his bike. Based on roadway evidence, it appeared that Mr. Benner had attempted emergency breaking in an attempt to avoid something (possibly an animal) in the roadway, which resulted in him losing control of the bike. Mr. Benner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Mr. Benner was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.
As a result of the crash, westbound I-94 was closed and traffic was rerouted for approximately three hours in order to process the scene.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Baldwin Police Department, United Fire Departments and Baldwin EMS, WI State Patrol, St. Croix County Highway Shop and the St. Croix County Medical Examiners Office.
The incident represents the eighth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021. This incident remains under investigation.
