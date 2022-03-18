WildUrbanCo. launches new location

Megan Hook opened up WildUrbanCo, a women’s boutique store last year at 1020 10th Avenue in Baldwin.
Her business saw growth and saw it quickly
“I was getting more and more attention from people and needed more space and items,” she explained.
Hook moved into a bigger space within the retail center and held a grand opening earlier this month.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this community and so grateful for a wonderful turnout at our grand opening,” she said.
Originally from Durand, Hook and husband Adrian came to Baldwin 18 months ago from White Bear Lake, Minnesota
“We wanted to come back to Wisconsin and started looking around and found a beautiful home in Baldwin,” she explained. She added it didn’t take long for the newcomers to feel welcomed.
“This is a nice friendly town, and everyone is super supportive,” she said. “I became real close friends with the other women who the other small-business owners in town.”
Hook explained she was in the hospitality business for 11 years when COVID-19 affected that field in more ways than one. It started her on a different career path, but one she was already familiar with.
“I was already working vendor shows,” she said during those years. “Starting my own business at that time was a perfect opportunity.”
Hook believes Baldwin could be a perfect place for a women’s clothing store to work.
“So many women don’t want to go to the Twin Cities anymore,” she said. “Boutiques are places where people like to go.” And while online selling has risen in popularity over the years, she believes there are people who want to see and try the clothes on in person.
A hot seller so far has been dresses. Hook explained she only goes with one pack of an item, meaning, once it’s gone, it’s not coming back to her store.
“I want it to be unique for the five to six people that bought it,” she explained. Jeans have also been a popular item as she carries sizes extra small through 3XL.
For more information, one can visit wildurbanco.com.
WildUrbanCo. is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays with expanded hours likely during the summer months.
