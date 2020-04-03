First, there was social distancing as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin has implemented the latest version: universal masking.
“Everyone in the facility is masked,” explained WWH CEO Alison H. Page. “This prevents people entering who may be carrying the virus but not sick yet from spreading it and protects our staff from getting it.”
She elaborated further:
-- Staff in direct contact with patients suspected of having COVID-19 are wearing N95 masks.
-- Everyone entering the facility, in addition to being checked for symptoms (fever, cough, etc), is masked. Employees with symptoms are sent home. Patients with symptoms are donned with a medical mask and assessed by a nurse.
-- Patients with no symptoms and any other outside persons are masked with homemade masks. They are asked to keep them on while in the facility. They take the masks home and are encouraged to wear them whenever they are in public.
“We recommend Universal Masking for the entire community,” Page continued. “We will be distributing the homemade masks in the community, in addition to utilizing them in some areas of the facility.”
Why masks are needed
Page explained if WWH has a patient with an infection they know to be airborne, they put the patient in a negative airflow room (a room in which the air is continually sucked out to the outside of the building) and staff wear N95 masks, gowns, head covers and gloves.
“N95s are the best,” she said. “They block out 95 percent of infectious agents.”
Medical masks are next and if worn properly, she estimates, they are 85 percent effective.
As for the homemade masks, “The homemade masks will provide some protection from disease but are quite effective as well for preventing spread of a disease. Wearing a homemade mask prevents you from breathing, sneezing or coughing openly and this limits the spread of virus into the air,” Page continued.
As of Saturday, Page said WWH has an adequate supply of medical masks and other PPE thanks to utilizing new distribution channels, community donations and supplies received from the national emergency stockpile.
The homemade masks come from patterns deemed acceptable by WWH. One of the contributors has been local resident Kelly G. of Woodville.
She got involved because of the “dire need, we had plenty of supplies and time to help out.”
As of Tuesday, March 31, she estimated over 500 masks have been made.
“We don’t get together, but work ‘side by side’ in our own homes in front of our sewing machine friend,” she continued. “Many times, it is said that ‘we are defined by the times,’ we are trying. To ‘define the times by us and our actions.’ And if we do it right, we will be better for it. These are the stories we will be telling our grandchildren.”
Added Page: “We have had a number of generous offers such as snacks for our staff, other PPE supplies, custom face shields and more. People can help by following the governor’s orders of social distancing, avoiding going out in public unless absolutely necessary, following through hand washing precautions, and calling before they go to the Emergency department or Clinic so the providers can evaluate your symptoms and direct you appropriately.”
Page said as of Tuesday, March 31, WWH has not had any positive cases of COVID-19 or no employees have gotten sick.
