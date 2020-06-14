The events of these past few weeks and months have been very difficult. For most of us, the ongoing stress and strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, subsequent ‘quarantine’ and closures, economic and health concerns, and lack of clarity about when it will all be over has pressed us to our limit.
And then GEORGE FLOYD.
And then protests. And violence and looting and destruction - lots of shouting - and a whole lot of noise.
It’s no wonder we’re struggling to make sense of it all. I’m struggling to make sense of it all. I’m struggling to know which way is up and how to respond.
What are we going to do about racial injustice in our country? How will we reform systems of oppression? When will we be willing to confess our white privilege? How do we heal the wounds of a nation so divided? Where do we start?
I only have one suggestion.
We need to get better at listening. The truth is, we’re just not that good at it.
The reason we’re not good at listening is that we’re too busy talking. We are too busy posting, pronouncing, tweeting, asserting, advancing our own opinions, positioning ourselves to be noticed, admired and heard. When we do this, we are not listening. Failure to listen inherently involves a failure to care about others – and in my opinion, is a huge part of our problem.
In her book ‘You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters’, Kate Murphy says, “To listen well is to figure out what’s on someone’s mind and demonstrate that you care enough to want to know.” By talking too much, we are demonstrating to our black brothers and sisters that we don’t care, and we don’t want to know. We would much rather explain, defend, denounce, disagree, digress, change the subject, or walk away than LISTEN to their experience, concerns, critiques or cries for help. By not listening, we are a part of the problem.
Murphy also notes, “Not listening to one another diminishes what we can achieve and, in that way, too, can be seen as a moral failing. We not only fail one another as individuals, we also fail to thrive as a society.” I think most of us would agree that we are struggling to thrive as a society. Perhaps it would be wise for us to say less and listen more. In this way, perhaps we can be part of the solution.
The invitation given to the church - repeated in the scriptures - goes like this… ‘Whoever has ears let them hear what the Spirit says to the churches.’ – Revelation 2:7,11,17,29; 3:6,13,22
Perhaps the Spirit is speaking to us through our black brothers and sisters and we’ve been too busy talking to hear what the Spirit is saying to the church.
