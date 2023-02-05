Here in River Falls, we are bringing our nation’s history to life and connecting the past to the present. It has taken 55 years for two men convicted of the 1965 killing of Malcolm X to be exonerated. At an upcoming event, you will have an opportunity to meet historian, Abdur-Rahman Muhammed, whose research is behind the Emmy nominated Netflix documentary series, Who Killed Malcolm X? It is Muhammed’s research and persistence that led to these exonerations in November of 2021.
His presentation will be held 6:30 p.m., Feb. 7 at the University of River Falls, University Center Ballroom. While this event is free and open to the public, attendees should anticipate that parking around the university costs $1.00/hour. Registration is required.
According to River Falls Public Library Director Tanya Misselt, “This is a dream come true for Library Board of Trustee Mike Metro, and for me. We’ve been working to pull this event together since before the start of the pandemic in 2020. We needed a bigger venue than the River Falls Public Library, and we needed the financial support of community partners in sponsoring this event.”
This event is also a celebration of the collaborative work of the Library Board, Library Foundation, the UW-RF Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, the UW-RF Chalmer Davee Library, and the American Association of University Women – River Falls, WI Branch.
