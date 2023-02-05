Here in River Falls, we are bringing our nation’s history to life and connecting the past to the present. It has taken 55 years for two men convicted of the 1965 killing of Malcolm X to be exonerated. At an upcoming event, you will have an opportunity to meet historian, Abdur-Rahman Muhammed, whose research is behind the Emmy nominated Netflix documentary series, Who Killed Malcolm X? It is Muhammed’s research and persistence that led to these exonerations in November of 2021.

His presentation will be held 6:30 p.m., Feb. 7 at the University of River Falls, University Center Ballroom. While this event is free and open to the public, attendees should anticipate that parking around the university costs $1.00/hour. Registration is required.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.