On January 7, Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) hosted its Where’s Healthy Hank Community Walking Challenge kickoff. The event was held outside on the beautiful WWH Baldwin campus where many participants enjoyed snowshoeing with Rita and Tom Hawley or Scott and Kate Sekelsky on the WWH Community Trails. Adventurous children and a few adults had fun sledding down the snow-covered hills. When it was time to warm up, guests enjoyed hot chocolate from Baldwin Perk and made S’mores, thanks to Nilssen’s Foods, by the outdoor firepits. Baldwin Royalty members hosted a mini snowman building table, and the Occasions with Character’s Snow Queen and Friendly snowman helped Healthy Hank give countless “warm hugs”.
The annual Where’s Healthy Hank Walking Challenge, previously known as Dash to Disney, started in 2018. The 8-week step challenge is intended to encourage community members to stay active during the winter when it’s cold and easy to avoid physical activity. The purpose of the challenge supports WWH’s mission to build a healthier tomorrow, together and reinforces the organization’s commitment to health and wellness. Currently there are 575 participants signed up for the 8-week challenge that started on January 9 and will go through March 5. On Tuesday, March 7, participants successfully submitted their weekly step totals will be entered into a drawing where one lucky person will win a $4000 travel voucher. Western Wisconsin Health couldn’t successfully host this challenge without the support of the following generous sponsors: Global level sponsors Associated Eye Care and Nilssen’s Foods; Continental sponsors: Baldwin Bulletin, Homestead Veterinary Clinic, St. Croix Electric, Thunder Country, Travel Leaders and Wolf Honey Farm Inc; Country sponsors: Baldwin Perk, Reisner Hudepohl Financial Services, Village Pharmacy and Voya Financial.
For more information about programs WWH offers that support health and wellness please visit www.wwhealth.org or call 715-684-1111.
