 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the fourth of several educational hunting webinars on Oct. 19 for anyone new to hunting or looking to learn more about hunting.

The webinar series is in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever and Becoming an Outdoorswoman. The series is designed for those interested in hunting, fishing and trapping.

