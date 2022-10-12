The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the fourth of several educational hunting webinars on Oct. 19 for anyone new to hunting or looking to learn more about hunting.
The webinar series is in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever and Becoming an Outdoorswoman. The series is designed for those interested in hunting, fishing and trapping.
Each episode will feature guest speakers sharing their experiences getting started with hunting and include discussions addressing common challenges faced by those new to hunting, fishing or trapping.
October’s webinar is titled – Wanna Go Hunting: Where Can We Practice Shooting? – and will share information about finding firearm and archery shooting ranges, target practice opportunities, range etiquette and safety rules.
“Shooting ranges provide a safe, quality experience for hunters and recreational shooters to practice their shooting skills,” said Bob Nack, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Team Supervisor. “During this webinar, we will hear from new hunters about their experience with finding a place to practice shooting and get their advice on honing your shooting skills.”
Following a brief presentation and panel discussion, the audience will have opportunities to ask questions the panelists will answer at the end of the program. Each webinar will be recorded and available online.
Wisconsin has 11 state-owned shooting ranges and numerous additional ranges open to the public. Time spent honing shooting skills at the range can help you make memories with family and friends at the range or in the field for years to come.
Learn more about the state-owned shooting ranges and target practice opportunities on the DNR website.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Wanna Go Hunting: Where Can We Practice Shooting? Webinar
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Where: Tune in through the YouTube link here. The webinar will be recorded and can be viewed on YouTube any time using the same link.
