If one hasn’t yet voted for the April 7 election, here’s what voters could look forward to when it comes to races on the local, state and national level.
Once again, election officials are asking residents to vote by absentee to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
COUNTY BOARD
District 18 voters, which includes the town of Baldwin, Ward 2 and village of Baldwin, Wards 1-6, will have to decide between Shelly Tomtschik and write-in candidate Jerry Van Someren. Both are looking to replace Nancy Hable, who chose not to seek reelection.
District 16, consisting of the town of Baldwin, Ward 1, town of Hammond, Wards 1-3 and Village of Hammond, Wards 1-4, has challenger Brandon Perry looking to unseat incumbent Brandon Perry.
David Peterson (District 15), Judy Achterhof (District 17) and William Peavey (District 19) are running unopposed.
Finally, District 14, which is part of the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central School Districts, has incumbent Greg Tellijohn trying to defeat William S. Leber.
VILLAGE BOARD
Village of Baldwin residents will have to decide between five names for the three open trustee spots. Incumbents Matt Knegendorf and Chad Wernlund’s names are on the ballot joined by newcomers Tracey Robinson, Austin Van Someren and Jaimison Zaugg.
Don McGee is running for Municipal Judge.
Meanwhile, over in Hammond, four people are running for three spots on the Village Board. Voters will have to decide between incumbents Lynn Pabst, Mark Benton, Howard W. Evans and challenger Chris Buckel.
Woodville voters will see three names for the three open trustee seats – Erika Jordahl, Mark Lallemont and Kellie Holm.
SCHOOL BOARD
Incumbents Bradley Coplan and Jay Larson are both seeking three-year terms to the Baldwin-Woodville School Board, while for St. Croix Central, incumbent David Olson and newcomer Bryan Kofal’s names will be on the ballot. Incumbent John Hueg chose not to seek reelection.
TOWN BOARD
In the town of Hammond, Kent Wynveen and Paulette Anderson’s names will be on the ballot for the two open seats.
SUPREME COURT
Incumbent Daniel Kelly is trying hold onto his seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from circuit court judge Jill J. Karofsky. Kelly has been endorsed by conservatives, while Karorfsky has the backing of liberals. The winner will sit on the Supreme Court for the next 10 years.
REFERENDUMS
Besides Baldwin-Woodville School District’s referendum, voters in the surrounding area will have to make decisions on three other referendum items on the ballot.
The first question is going to read: “Additional rights of crime victims. Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court? The question is known as Marsy’s Law, a type of constitutional bill of rights for crime victims, with 14 proposed rights. Some of were granted to crime victims in 2019.
Question 2 will read as follows: “Should St. Croix County request that the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
The third question is from Chippewa Valley Technical College, who is asking for $48 million to improve its facilities in the Eau Claire, River Falls and Menomonie area. The questions will be asked to residents in 11 counties, including St. Croix, Pierce and Dunn counties. If approved, property taxes would increase $13 per year per $100,000 property value.
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
Wisconsin’s Presidential Primary will also be on the ballot. Voters can choose between Democratic candidates Joseph Biden or Bernie Sanders while President Donald Trump is the only name on the Republican ballot.
