I have found myself in rabbit hole of pasta recipes lately as I have been looking for a good Chicken Parmesan, I haven’t found one that I really love just yet, so I invite you on my journey this week in search of that recipe! I’m not all too picky on the traditional version of the dish if the flavor is there and its delicious, I’m happy to try it at least once! Below you’ll find a spin on the classic I am hoping to try out this weekend. I got this from a fellow food blogger Ali Martin I have tried a few of her past recipes and they haven’t disappointed so I’m excited to try this one out!
CHICKEN PARMESAN BAKED ZITI
What you need:
• 12 ounces ziti
• 1-pound shredded cooked chicken (about 2 to 3 cups)
• 1 (25 ounce) jar marinara sauce
• 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
• 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
• optional garnishes: extra Parmesan, fresh basil, crushed red pepper flakes
How To:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Mist a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Cook the pasta in a large stockpot of generously salted boiling water until it is just shy of al dente.
3. Drain and return pasta to the stockpot. Add chicken and marinara sauce and gently toss until combined.
4. Pour half of the pasta into the baking dish and spread in an even layer. Sprinkle evenly with 1 cup mozzarella, ½ cup Parmesan and all the basil. Layer on the remaining pasta, followed by 1 cup mozzarella and ¼ cup Parmesan.
5. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cheese is melted and lightly golden. When done let it rest for five minutes.
6. Serve warm, sprinkled with any extra garnishes that you would like.
