I have been on an Asian food kick as of late and one of my favorites to make and to enjoy is Dumplings! It’s an easy recipe with a great flavor profile! Dumpling or Pot Stickers whichever you prefer are believed to be the origin to many of the delicacies we enjoy across many cultures from Ravioli in Italy, Empanadas in Brazil and Many more if you have not given Dumplings a try, I highly recommend them! Give them a try and let me know your thoughts!
Pot Stickers (Chinese Dumplings)
Pork Filling
- 1-pound lean ground pork
- 4 large napa cabbage leaves, minced
- 6 stalks green onions, minced
- 7 shitake mushrooms, minced
- 1/2 cup Bok choy, minced
- 1/2 cup bamboo shoots, minced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons corn starch
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
Dumplings
- 36 won ton wrappers
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- water, as needed
- soy sauce, for serving
- green onions, optional garnish
Pot sticker Sauce:
- 4 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
- 1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 ½ tablespoons rice wine
- 1 teaspoon chili oil or chili sauce/paste, to taste (optional)
How To:
Pork Filling:
- In a large bowl, combine all pork filling ingredients until well combined.
Form Dumplings:
- You will need a clean workspace, wonton wrappers, prepared pork filling, a small bowl of water andchopsticks.
- Begin by filling the wonton wrapper with about a tablespoon’s worth of pork filling. Wet your finger and run along the edges of the wonton wrapper. This will help to seal it closed.
- If your wrapper is round, fold the wrapper over the filling to create a half-moon shape, pinching the edges to seal.
- Once you have filled the dumplings you can freeze them or eat them fresh.
Freeze Dumplings:
- Place the dumplings in a single layer on a cookie sheet and freeze for about 30 minutes.
- Then place in a Ziplock baggie, where they can be frozen for up to 3 months.
Pan Fry:
- Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil to the skillet and place dumplings in an even layer. Fry for a few minutes until bottoms are golden.
- Add 1/3 cup of water and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Cook until the water has boiled away and then uncover and reduce heat to medium or medium low.
- Let the dumplings cook for another 2 minutes then remove from heat and serve with soy sauce and thinly sliced green onions.
Steam:
- Place dumplings in a steamer basket on a single layer of cabbage leaves or a piece of parchment paper and steam for about 8 minutes.
Pot sticker Sauce:
- Whisk together all ingredients and serve in a shallow bowl to dip your pot stickers in! You can make this ahead and store it in the fridge for up to a week.
