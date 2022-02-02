As many millennials have, I have found myself in a rabbit hole of the Tik-Tok app on the cooking side I will not complain I have found many new ideas and recipes to try including this one bellow a Crab Rangoon it’s basically crab and cream cheese wantons. I haven’t tried it myself but it is on my list if you try it out let us know your thoughts!
Makes about 20 Rangoons
What you need:
o 5.56 oz canned crab meat drained (you can substitute fresh or imitation crab)
o 4.44 oz Cream Cheese softened
o 1 green onion finely sliced
o 1 ¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce
o 1 ¼ tsp soy sauce (optional)
o ½ tsp garlic powder
o 20 wonton wrappers
o Oil for frying
How To:
Preheat 1 inch of oil to 325 degrees over medium heat
In small bowl, gently combine crab meat, cream cheese, green onion, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce.
Layout 3 wonton wrappers at a time. Place 2 tsp of filling in center of each. Dap the edges with water and fold the two opposite Corners together to form a triangle fold the two other corners inward to create a small pouch.
Continue until all your filling is used up
Deep-fry
Drop the wontons into the hot oil for 2-3 minutes or until brown and crisp. Drain on paper towels
o You can oven bake these as well preheat the oven to 425 line a backing pan with parchment paper Assemble the wontons as instructed above place on baking sheet and spray them lightly with cooking spray bake 12-14 minutes
