What to know about Memorial Day

Memorial Day is usually known as the unofficial start of summer as school is winding down and everyone wants to head outside to take advantage of the three-day weekend or even longer.
What about the meaning of the day itself, a holiday to remember those who gave their lives fighting for our country?
Originally Decoration Day
Time.com reports to honor the deceased, soldiers would decorate graves of their fallen comrades with flowers, flags, and wreaths. On May 30, 1868, the first official National Decoration Day ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery, where the Grand Army of the Republic placed flowers on the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers buried there. Although Memorial Day became is officially title in the 1880s, the holiday wouldn’t legally become Memorial Day until 1967. Over time, the tradition of remembering Civil War soldiers changed to remembering all soldiers who died during the country’s war at home and abroad.
Not the last Monday in May
After the Civil War, General John A. Logan, commander in chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, called for a holiday commemorating fallen soldiers to be observed every May 30. But due to the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which took effect in 1971, Memorial Day was moved to the last Monday of May to ensure long weekends.
Waterloo, New York is considered the birthplace of Memorial Day
According to the Waterloo website, in 1966 Congress unanimously passed a resolution to officially recognize Waterloo as the birthplace of Memorial Day. However, it remains a contentious debate, with other towns, like Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, claiming the title of “Birthplace of Memorial Day” as well.
Half-staff then full staff
Memorial Day has its own unique flag etiquette. At sunrise, anyone flying a flag should raise the flag briskly to full staff then slowly lower the flag to half-staff. This is to honor the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. At noon, the flag should be briskly raised to full staff. This is to salute all those who have served.
Local Memorial Day services
Memorial Day services will be everywhere in the Baldwin, Woodville, Hammond, and Roberts area.
American Legion Post 432, serving the Hammond and Roberts area, will be at the Roberts/Warren cemetery at 10 a.m. and at Veterans Park in Hammond at 11 a.m.
American Legion Post 301, which serves Woodville, will be at the Southside Cemetery at 9:20 a.m., Sunset at 9:40 a.m., Immanuel at 10 a.m. and Lone Pine at 10:30 a.m., where the program will be held. In case of weather, the program will be at Viking Middle School.
American Legion Post 240 will start at Woodside Cemetery at 9 a.m., then move to the Peace Lutheran Cemetery at 9:15 a.m. with the colors and a program at the Baldwin Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome back to the Legion after the program for refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.