The most entertaining and informative discussion topic which resulted from last week’s Baldwin Village Board meeting revolved around hard seltzers.
The conversation started when the Department of Revenue received a complaint about a convenience store in the village.
Buck Robertson, Special Agent for the DOR, Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, stated after initial investigation he found multiple stores within the Village having a Class A Fermented Malt Beverage License and selling hard seltzers such as Trulys or White Claws.
He explained the Federal Government recognizes those beverages as Class A Fermented Malt Beverages because it’s fermented with sugar.
The State of Wisconsin disagreed with that ruling and only recognized Class A Fermented Malt Beverages which have barley, malt, or hops, which those seltzers don’t.
To sell those seltzers, Buck said those stores needed a Class A Intoxicating Liquor License.
“My job is not to jam these people up,” Robertson said. “It’s to educate.
“I have to be fair to everybody and not show favoritism to anyone.”
Nilssen’s and Liquor Haus are the only two establishments within the Village which have a Class A Intoxicating Liquor license. Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson reminded Board members and informed those in attendance when Nilssen’s wanted to add a liquor store in 2012, the Board at the time enforced Nilssen’s to have a separate entrance, checkout, cooler and storage. Nilssen’s complied with those requests.
Therefore, she laid out three options for the Board:
• Leave the ordinance as is and if those businesses want the Class A Liquor license, they will have to make those changes Nilssen’s had to make.
• Eliminate the ordinance entirely and if a business fill outs paperwork for the Class A license and is approved, they are off and selling.
• Amend the ordinance so those business which have a Class A Malt Beverage License (the gas stations, Dollar General and the Mexican grocery store) would be ‘grandfathered’ in so they could get approval for a Class A Intoxicating Liquor License and be exempt from those requirements.
Robertson added his coverage area is 11 counties and Baldwin’s conditions for a Class A Liquor license is an exception for what he sees.
“There are only 10 of us in the state and there are 12,000 retail locations,” he said, when asked about enforcement. “We do what we can.”
Trustee Austin Van Someren made the motion to go with the grandfather amendment which President Lance Van Damme agreed with. It got the two more votes needed for approval as
Amy Jurgens and Chad Wernlund sided with the pair. Kristine Forbes, Doug Newton, and Matt Knegendorf voted no.
The grandfather amendment also has an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2024, as the new Kwik Trip building will be built sometime next year in their building plans were already approved. That means after that date, if a business wants a Class A Liquor license, they would have to abide by the guidelines already set (separate entrance, checkout, etc…)
