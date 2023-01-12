What if the Hamlin situation happens at a high school level?

Area football coaches, ADs discuss their responses
If it can happen in a National Football League game, it can happen anywhere.
One of the many facts which came out of the Demar Hamlin situation that was so shocking was hearing the news the Buffalo Bills safety had to have cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the field during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
For the estimated millions of fans who were watching the game, it was the first time they’ve seen that happen in a football game.
Many questions were asked as a result, with one of them being, “How would high schools handle a situation like that?”
Football coaches and athletic directors in the area was asked that question. Here are some of their responses.
Baldwin-Woodville
“The incident with Demar Hamlin can happen in any sport,” football coach Dan Keefer explained. “Thankfully, these events are not a common occurrence, but heaven forbid if an incident occurs, we are trained to respond quickly and professionally.”
Keefer went on to say all schools are required to have an Emergency Action Plan as mandated by the WIAA.
“We all have a specific job that we do in case of cardiac emergencies or in cases of overheating,” he continued. “All paid staff are trained in the uses of automated external defibrillator (AED), CPR, and first aid every two years. We have been fortunate that we have not has any life-threatening incidents in my time here at Baldwin-Woodville.”
The WIAA has required all staff to be trained in AEDs, CPR, and first aid has been in place since the 2017-18 school year.
Athletic Director Jason Sell said all home games have an athletic trainer, an emergency medical services (EMS) and often, the visitors bring their own as well.
The trainer has an AED with him during practices and games. There are also AEDs in the shed on the north side of the football stands and in the ticket booth.
“I really think it was a one in a million accident,” Sell added, referring to what happened with Hamlin. “I really believe that the game of football and the way it is taught today is much safter than it was in the past. The rules today also reflect great changes in player safety.”
Osceola
Scott Newton, who is both the football coach and athletic director, said trainer Teddy Gildersleeve attends most, if not all their practices.
At varsity games, EMS services, athletic trainers, and physician assistants from the Osceola Medical Center are on site. For the freshmen and junior varsity, it’s an athletic trainer.
AEDs are available throughout the school grounds – auditorium, middle school gym, high school gym, intermediate gym, and elementary gym. Newton said he’s not aware of any times CPR/AED being used at an Osceola event.
“We already have many procedures, trainings, and staff in place to assist with a severe health situation, but we are constantly learning to improve our procedures in place,” Newton concluded.
St. Croix Central
Football coach John Tackmann said an AED is located near the football field and for varsity games, a certified athletic trainer and an ambulance are on site. He also added a team doctor is on the sidelines for most of the varsity games.
St. Croix Falls
“We try our best to have athletic trainer or medical personnel at every home game, but that isn’t always possible,” AD Tara Rose said. “For the last two years, we haven’t had a consistent athletic trainer because the hospital near us hasn’t been able to hire one to cover our school.”
She added an AED is located inside of the concession stand at its football field, which is about 20 yards from the north endzone. Ambulances are available for home games when they aren’t on a call.
“Due to what happened to Hamlin, I would like to see high school athletics put a higher priority on having medical personnel at games and events,” she concluded. “I’m hoping that this will also shed a positive light on athletic training and hopefully more people will continue to go into the field.”
It is not known what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop. According to published reports, cardiac experts said the blow to his chest while making a tackle may have sent his heart into an arrhythmia. That injury is unusual: The chest must be struck in a moment – about 20 milliseconds – while the heart is relaxing.
