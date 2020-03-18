The following are what Baldwin area businesses are doing in response to COVID-19. The list is courtesy of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce.
Adoray -- Treasures from the Heart stores will be temporarily closed until Monday, April 6.
A&W -- Drive-thru service is still available.
Associated Bank -- The decision was made to temporarily suspend lobby access at most of their branch locations, beginning March 17. Full branch access will resume April 13. Drive thru, ATM and night deposit box services remain available.
Baldwin Care Center -- Every facility including the Care Center, Birch Haven Assisted Living and Birchwood Apartments are prohibiting visitors. All their doors are locked. All residents are staying in their rooms.
Baldwin Perk -- Visitors are still welcome to come in to shop our boutique, gift, greeting cards and essential oil items. Carryout or curbside delivery is available. Call 715-684-2233.
B Dub -- They are maintaining normal business hours 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays. They are reporting they are implementing additional cleaning and sanitizing measures consistently.
Citizens State Bank -- Starting on March 17, bank lobbies will be closed. Drive-ups, ATMs and night depositories will remain open.
Compeer Financial -- They made the decision to temporarily close their offices, effective Wednesday, March 18.
Family Resource Center -- All Family Resource Play and Learn groups, which include Amery, Baldwin, Osceola, River Falls and Roberts are cancelled until further notice. All Family Resource Baby and Me groups, which include Amery, Baldwin, Osceola, River Falls, New Richmond and St. Croix Falls, are also cancelled until further notice.
First Bank of Baldwin -- As of March 17, all First Bank of Baldwin offices are open during normal business hours.
Flagship Ford of Baldwin -- They are now offering free pick-up and delivery of customers' vehicle to their service appointments, plus a basic sanitizing wipe-down prior to drop off.
Homestead Veterinary Clinic -- According to Dr. Danielle Johnson, "changes you may experience are social distancing while at the clinic, temporary refill policies for prevention products and the institution of telemedicine where appropriate."
Kristo Orthodontics -- Offices are closed starting March 18 with the hope to resume normal operations on Monday, April 6.
Phoenix Grill -- Carry-out and curb side will run from 12-7 p.m. Bottles of wine and beer will be available for their order, but one must run into the restaurant to pay/show ID.
St. Croix Electric -- The lobby was closed to the public, effective 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, until at least April 1.
WESTconsin Credit Union -- Lobbies are closed March 18-April 4. Drive-ups will remain open.
Western Wisconsin Health -- The Eatery is closed to the public, beginning March 17. The Fitness Center is closing March 17 for fitness center members. Visitors will not be allowed in the facility. Any exceptions must be preapproved by the house supervisor and the visitor will be screened when entering the facility. Van services will be discontinued at the end of the day on Friday, March 20.
Xcel Energy -- They are reporting they will not disconnect service from any customers until further notice.
