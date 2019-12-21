The annual meeting of the Polk-Burnett chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union was visited by Julie Bomar, Executive Director of the WFU Dec. 12 at the Cafe Wren in Luck. The Polk-Burnett chapter is emerging as a vital example of the changing face of agriculture in Wisconsin.
Most of the almost 30 members present were farmers under 40 years old, mostly women, who are doing retail sales of the products they raise on their farms. Bomar said she was encouraged by the diversity of the types of farms represented and the enthusiasm of the crowd that was gathered considering the fact that Wisconsin has seen more farm bankruptcies in 2019 than any other state.
In her update of statewide activities, she observed that in 2020 the WFU is going to be focusing on issues of corporate monopolies and antitrust legislation to give smaller farms a more level playing field. "When four corporations’ control 54% of chicken, 74% of pork, and 85% of beef processing it is difficult to compete unless one embraces a completely different model of production and marketing," said Bomar. "Your event in October that was attended by well over 100 people shows that consumers are looking for other options when it comes to making food choices."
