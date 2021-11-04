The Western Wisconsin Health team handed out 300 tote Bags full of information about services, care partners and giveaways at the annual Health and Wellness Expo drive-thru Thursday, Oct. 28. In addition community members are welcome to visit www.wwhealth.org through Nov. 4 to view a series of educational videos from our providers and staff and take a survey to be eligible for some amazing prizes! Thanks to Dr. Nate Schwartz, Dr. Olaoluwa Lediju, Dr. Katie Findlay, Lynn Huiskamp and Cheri Rott for Simple Health, Dr. Eyuel Terefe and Fitness Center Staff member Lynn Thoen for participating in the videos! Thanks to all of the community members and staff that came through for our drive-thru.
Western Wisconsin Health’s main campus is located in Baldwin and offers comprehensive health and wellness services, including preventive care, behavioral health, primary care, emergency care, advanced surgical procedures, integrative health, orthopedic services, rehabilitation services, women’s health and a fitness center and therapeutic pool. They also have a branch clinic in Roberts. To learn more about Western Wisconsin Health, visit https://www.wwhealth.org/.
