Western Wisconsin Health (WW Health) hosted their annual Community Open House Celebration on Wednesday, June 3. Due to the pandemic, the style this year was a bit different.
The Eatery prepared a variety of delicious sandwiches and provided chips and deserts. Fresh bananas were supplied by Kwik Trip - Main Street and cheese curds by Ellsworth Creamery. Bottled water and one pound bags of carrots from Russ Davis were generously donated by Nilssen’s. Giveaways included hand sanitizer, lotion, flowerpots, Kwik Trip coupons, Adoray Treasures from the Heart coupons and more! Nearly 300 families (700 meals) were served during a curbside pickup. A drawing for all registered participants was held to win a Mall of America Prize Package including hotel stay provided by Thunder Country.
Even though we were unable to take the celebration inside, we still wanted to give the community an inside look at Western Wisconsin Health. Virtual department tours are available at https://www.wwhealth.org/your-visit/virtual-department-tours/.
For more information on WW Health, please visit wwhealth.org or call our 24-hour appointment line at 715-684-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.