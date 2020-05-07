Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page announced Thursday evening the number of positive COVID-19 cases at their hospital has jumped to five.
But there's a catch.
"Four of the five people live at the same residence," she said in the e-mail.
In other news, what looked to be impossible weeks ago, has now become reality: Minnesota now has both more positive cases and deaths than Wisconsin.
As of Thursday, Wisconsin has had 9,215 cases and 374 deaths. Three hundred thirty-five are currently in the hospital and 108 are in ICU. Page noted 146 of the 374 deaths are residents of long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile, Minnesota now has 9,365 cases and 508 deaths. Four hundred thirty-five currently are in the hospital and 182 are in ICU. Out of the 508 deaths, 407 are from residents in long-term care facilities.
St. Croix County currently sits at 23 cases, Dunn has 14, Pierce has 12 and Polk has five.
