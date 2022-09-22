The organizers for the Rose Gold Gala: From left to right: Rosa Magnus, Scott Sekelsky, Eilidh Pederson, Alyssa Wildeisen, Natasha Ward, Shawna McDonough, Eric Russell, Ryma Lindquist, Jen Hinkel, Danielle Johnson, Brittany Gates, Mitchell Klopp.
The Western Wisconsin Health Foundation held the Rose Gold Gala benefitting preventive medicine to stay active and take away transportation barriers for local patients on Saturday, September 10. It was a successful event and WWH is excited to announce they have raised the necessary funds to purchase a new wheelchair accessible van.
It was a beautiful evening under the stars at WWH with 144 guests, entertainment by St. Croix Valley Flute collective, a silent auction and dinner. $25,800 was raised for a wheelchair accessible van and outdoor exercise rig for our patients and community. Development manager, Rosa Magnus expressed her deepest gratitude to the Rose Gold Guests, community members, businesses, staff, and volunteers who made this event possible.
Eilidh Pederson, CEO, shared sentiments with guests about how the funds for a wheelchair accessible would be used, ‘Western Wisconsin Health is a special Hospital. Our work is made possible by the dedicated staff who give of their time and expertise each day. Additionally, our hospital is supported by you, our community’, Pederson shared, ‘When society says no, WWH says yes. No Uber and no public transportation services are available to our patients, so we said yes, to finding a way to provide transportation to our patients, so they can get their necessary medical care’. Pederson went on to ask guests to donate to this necessary cause to give back to their hometown Hospital. The community did just that, and more, on Saturday night.
Please continue to follow the Western Wisconsin Health Facebook page for updates on its progress of the two efforts. To contribute to Western Wisconsin Health Foundation and/or specifically for preventive medicine, please visit: www.wwhealth.org/contribute.
