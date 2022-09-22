 The Western Wisconsin Health Foundation held the Rose Gold Gala benefitting preventive medicine to stay active and take away transportation barriers for local patients on Saturday, September 10. It was a successful event and WWH is excited to announce they have raised the necessary funds to purchase a new wheelchair accessible van.  

It was a beautiful evening under the stars at WWH with 144 guests, entertainment by St. Croix Valley Flute collective, a silent auction and dinner. $25,800 was raised for a wheelchair accessible van and outdoor exercise rig for our patients and community.  Development manager, Rosa Magnus expressed her deepest gratitude to the Rose Gold Guests, community members, businesses, staff, and volunteers who made this event possible. 

