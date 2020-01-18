Western Wisconsin Health Foundation is honored to announce the Cheese Grater - Danbana Dash presented a check for $12,500 to be designated toward mental health needs in the region.
The Cheese Grater - Danbana Dash is an annual fundraising event coordinated by Wanda and Terry Blaedorn and Paul Gerbec and Kelly Brenna. This fundraiser takes place to honor the memory of their sons Corey and Dan who both lost their lives to suicide. The funds are raised in order to create awareness of suicide prevention and are distributed locally to various organizations. “We don’t want barriers to get in the way of someone getting mental health services,” states Kelly Brenna, stepmother to Dan Gerbec. The Cheese Grater - Danbana Dash was held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the River Falls American Legion. This past year the event included a 5K Run/Walk, silent auction and basket raffle, with live music throughout the day. Learn more about the Cheese Grater - Danbana Dash at cheesegratertriathlon.com.
The funds donated to the foundation will be used toward mental health needs of WW Health patients, including mental health and crisis transportation, funding for patients for behavioral health services and insurance deductibles, and helping in the continuation and growth of the teen resiliency program in the Baldwin-Woodville School District and the Spring Valley School District with potential for expansion to other local districts. Some of the funds will also be put toward the initiation of Western Wisconsin Health’s Outpatient Substance Use program in coordination with Hazelden.
Western Wisconsin Health is located in Baldwin, WI and offers comprehensive health and wellness services, including preventive care, behavioral health, primary care, emergency care, advanced surgical procedures, integrative health, orthopedic services, rehabilitation services, women’s health, and a fitness center and therapeutic pool.
The WW Health Behavioral Health team consists of four psychiatric professionals (two psychiatric nurse practitioners and two psychiatrists), two psychologists and six behavioral health counselors. Our behavioral health team provides child, adolescent, individual, family, couples and marital therapy services.
Learn more about WW Health at wwhealth.org.
