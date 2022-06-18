Western Wisconsin Health reaches 500 da Vinci surgical procedures

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce recently surpassing 500 Robotic assisted surgeries. Since the summer of 2019, Dr. Peter Dahlberg, and Dr. Ranjit Singh have used the da Vinci Xi System for a variety of minimally invasive surgical procedures including hernia repairs, removal of parts of the colon or rectum for benign or malignant diseases, gallbladder, acid reflux problems and general surgery.
The da Vinci Xi System, a world class system when it comes to Robotic assisted surgeries, was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. There are many benefits to a robotic assisted surgery, including: efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, for the surgeon, intuitive motion, an ergonomic design, smaller, more precise incision; and an immersive high-definition vision system, which provides the surgeon with a highly magnified 3D view. This allows surgeons to carry out complex operations in tight spaces not easily accessible with standard laparoscopic techniques. Robotic assisted surgery is nationally recognized for reducing patient’s recovery time due to smaller incisions. The surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci Xi System ensuring high quality results.
Dr. Dahlberg and Dr. Singh are truly thrilled to be leaders in surgically assisted procedures and look forward to continuing to offer patients in Western Wisconsin minimally invasive surgical options that reduce postoperative pain and speed up recovery times. For more information on minimally invasive surgical options at Western Wisconsin Health, contact us at 715-684-1111 or visit www.wwhealth.org.
