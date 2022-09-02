Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce patients can now be tested for COVID-19 with a simple anterior nasal swab and results will be available within the same day, for patients tested Monday through Friday. With the pandemic’s evolution, WWH identified the need for patients to have access to less invasive COVID-19 testing with faster results and found that solution with the purchase of the BD Max System.
The BD MAX™ System is a fully integrated, automated platform that performs nucleic acid extraction and real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 testing, providing results for up to 24 samples in three to five hours. The BD MAX System is designed to help address today’s challenges, while preparing the WWH laboratory for tomorrow’s possibilities.
WWH CEO, Eilidh Pederson stated “When given the opportunity to invest in equipment that can improve our patients’ experiences, while providing faster results, the decision to purchase the BD Max System was made clear. This new system provides accurate and timely results to help drive appropriate treatment decisions and infection control. With the BD Max, Providers can detect an infection quickly, and can optimize treatment when appropriate. If patients need COVID-19 testing, we can help.”
Western Wisconsin Health is a designated Department of Health Services ‘Test to Treat ‘COVID-19 site. With this, WWH offers COVID -19 testing, if patients test positive, they can see a provider, the provider can prescribe the oral antivirals, and the patient can pick up the prescription at the WWH Retail Pharmacy. The oral antivirals need to be taken within 5 days of having symptoms. The BD Max provides same day test results, allowing WWH to provide the oral antivirals to patients with more severe symptoms within the 5-day limit.
If you or a family member are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please call 715-684-1111 to talk about testing and treatment options. Western Wisconsin Health, Building a Healthier Tomorrow, Together.
