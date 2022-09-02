Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce patients can now be tested for COVID-19 with a simple anterior nasal swab and results will be available within the same day, for patients tested Monday through Friday.  With the pandemic’s evolution, WWH identified the need for patients to have access to less invasive COVID-19 testing with faster results and found that solution with the purchase of the BD Max System.

The BD MAX™ System is a fully integrated, automated platform that performs nucleic acid extraction and real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 testing, providing results for up to 24 samples in three to five hours. The BD MAX System is designed to help address today’s challenges, while preparing the WWH laboratory for tomorrow’s possibilities.

