Western Wisconsin Health was named the 2021 Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year during its annual banquet Thursday at The Phoenix.
New Chief Executive Officer Eilidh Pederson proudly accepted the award.
“Our hospital is our team,” she said. “The staff, nurses, the doctors, housekeepers, dietary staff.”
She asked those in attendance for everyone’s sake to do a simple request.
“To keep our businesses strong is to keep each other healthy,” she said. “The best way to do that is routine care. Get those annual wellness visits in to make sure you are safe and healthy.”
Pederson was also the winner of the $500 50/50 prize and donated the money to the Western Wisconsin Health Foundation.
In other awards:
• Community Member of the Year: Eric Russell, Baldwin-Woodville Superintendent. “I certainly didn’t win this alone,” he said. “Our staff and our community have been amazing. This community has come together over the last couple of years. We haven’t seen eye to eye, but it hasn’t been the separation in other communities. I feel truly blessed to be part of this community.”
• Chamber Champion of the Year: Amber Bettinger, Adoray’s Home Health and Hospice. Bettinger thanked those in attendance, saying they are what makes the Baldwin-Woodville community tick.
• Small Business of the Year: Baldwin Perk
• Non-Profit of the Year: Adoray’s Home Health and Hospice
