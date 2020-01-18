Western Wisconsin Health is Dashing to Disney…Again!
Western Wisconsin Health held its 3rd Annual Dash to Disney kick-off event Monday, Jan. 6 to start this year’s family-friendly 8-week community walking challenge. This year, nearly 600 participants registered for the challenge!
Guests were able to register, receive a Dash to Disney T-shirt, purchase pedometers and enjoy family-friendly activities including:
• Meet & Greet with the Marvelous and Spider Heroes from Occasions with Character and have their photo taken by Suzanne Wynveen Photography
• Meet our Dash to Disney Sponsors
• Purchase bike helmets from local EMS
• Fingerprinting with the local police
• Hot Cocoa Bar provided and served by Baldwin Perk
• Healthy snacks from Nilssen’s
• Temporary Tattoos by the Baldwin Royalty
• Prize drawings
Participants will work together to achieve one goal: walking to Disney World! Throughout the challenge, participants (ages 5 and up) will virtually step to Walt Disney World as many times as possible in eight weeks. If participants complete all eight weeks of the challenge, successfully submitting their steps each week, they will be entered into a drawing to win a TRIP TO DISNEY WORLD!! New this year – we will also be offering weekly prize drawings to keep up the stepping!
Melissa Health, last year’s winner, shared about their experience. “This opportunity is one none of us will ever forget!! We appreciated the choice to choose the Disney location. Thank you to Western Wisconsin Health and all the sponsors that provide this opportunity for our family and the next family. Your support let me finally see my family that lives there! Thank you to Mandy at Travel Leaders for answering all my questions and planning a great trip for us - one we will never forget!!!”
Co-Presenter: Associated Eye Care
“To Infinity & Beyond” Sponsors: Bridge Investment Group, Travel Leaders, Thunder Country and SCEC First Call Medical Monitoring
“Tale as old as Time” Sponsors: Baldwin Bulletin, Helmer Printing, Suzanne Wynveen Photography and Village Pharmacy
“Hakuna Matata” Sponsors: American Family Insurance – Justin Nygaard Agency, Baldwin Perk, Black Hawk Garage Door, Bremer Bank, First Bank of Baldwin, Homestead Veterinary Clinic, Nilssen’s and Rooted Faith Fitness
We also have several teams competing in our Dash to Disney Corporate Challenge. This is a great way to encourage wellness and boost morale at businesses throughout the community. This year’s teams include First Bank of Baldwin, SCEC First Call Medical Monitoring, Travel Leaders, Village Pharmacy and Western Wisconsin Health.
The trip giveaway will be held at our Finale Event on March 3, at the Baldwin-Woodville High School Gym. Registered participants that have completed the challenge and are present at the finale event will be eligible for the grand prize. The grand prize trip will be received as a travel voucher that includes airfare and hotel (subject to tax) that must be used toward a Disney destination within a year of receipt.
For more information about wellness opportunities at Western Wisconsin Health, please visit wwhealth.org.
