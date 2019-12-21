Western Wisconsin Health is excited to announce the return of Dash to Disney, a community wellness challenge. This family friendly eight-week walking challenge will run from Monday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, March 1, 2020. There will be a kick-off event held Jan. 6 at Western Wisconsin Health and a finale event held March 3 at the Baldwin-Woodville High School. Participants must be able to attend the presentation March 3 at 7 p.m. to be eligible to win.
Participants (ages 5 and up) will work together to achieve one goal: walking to Disney World! Throughout the challenge, participants will virtually step to Walt Disney World as many times as possible in eight weeks. If participants complete all eight weeks of the challenge, they will be entered into a drawing to win a TRIP TO DISNEY WORLD!! With the cost of just $5 per person to participate in the challenge, the chance to win this magical family vacation is priceless! The corporate challenge will also be making a comeback so get your co-workers ready! New this year, we will be offering weekly prizes throughout the challenge!
The trip giveaway will be held at our Finale Event on March 3, 2020, at the Baldwin-Woodville High School. The grand prize trip will be received as a travel voucher that must be used toward a Disney destination. The voucher includes airfare and hotel. The winning name will be drawn from completed registered participants.
Register TODAY!
• Online at wwhealth.org
• Call 715-684-1645
• Email Community.Wellness@wwhealth.org
• In person at the kick-off event
For more information or to register, please visit wwhealth.org.
