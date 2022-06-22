Western Wisconsin Health held an Open House Drive-Up celebration to help kickoff Windmill Days June 8.
"We served 1,300 meals to the public and had a few special characters available for photos with kids," WWH Director of Community Relations Ryma Lindquist. "The weather was perfect, and we greatly appreciate the ability to show our gratitude to our community by providing this meal."
Attached are photos from the event.
