The Western Wisconsin Health Foundation 20th Anniversary Golf Outing was a great success! We had a record number of 27 teams attend and almost $26,000 raised for our General Unrestricted Fund helping projects and programming. Fun was had by all with the golf scramble, some fun games on the holes and awesome raffle prizes. A special thank you to the River Falls Golf Club and Junior’s Catering for the course and amazing food. Thanks to Nilssen’s Tulip and Crow and Spring Valley Bakery for lunch, beautiful flowers and delicious cupcakes.
The Health Foundation would like to thank its many wonderful sponsors and golf participants for a great day. They would also to thank its volunteers for their help throughout the day.
