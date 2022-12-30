Western Wisconsin Health donates to Baldwin Food Pantry

In attendance, from left to right, was Erin Benson, WWH Human Resources Director, Neil Kline, Family Friendly Workplaces, Executive Director, Eilidh Pederson, WWH CEO, Claire Stein, Baldwin Community Food Pantry, Rosa Magnus, WWH Development Manager and Paul Backstrom, Gethsemane Lutheran Church Pastor.
Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) donated over $3,000 to the Baldwin Community Food Pantry earlier this month as part of their participation in the Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program.
“With an increased cost of food this holiday season, the WWH donation will provide Baldwin Food Pantry additional resources to meet local family needs,” said Eilidh Pederson, CEO of Western Wisconsin Health. “We continue to be excited that upon Kwik Trip’s new location opening, the Baldwin Food Pantry will move into their new location to provide critical support to families and individuals across the Baldwin-Woodville community who suffer from food insecurity. We are proud to be part of supporting such a great cause this Holiday season.”
Employers certified by Family Friendly Workplaces make annual contributions to nonprofits who support families. This is the second contribution made by WWH as a certified employer.
“We are so appreciative of Western Wisconsin Health’s continued participation in our program,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “We are proud to count them as a Family Friendly Workplace.”
Western Wisconsin faces a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic response to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.