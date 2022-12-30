Western Wisconsin Health donates to Baldwin Food Pantry

In attendance, from left to right, was Erin Benson, WWH Human Resources Director, Neil Kline, Family Friendly Workplaces, Executive Director, Eilidh Pederson, WWH CEO, Claire Stein, Baldwin Community Food Pantry, Rosa Magnus, WWH Development Manager and Paul Backstrom, Gethsemane Lutheran Church Pastor. 

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) donated over $3,000 to the Baldwin Community Food Pantry earlier this month as part of their participation in the Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program.

“With an increased cost of food this holiday season, the WWH donation will provide Baldwin Food Pantry additional resources to meet local family needs,” said Eilidh Pederson, CEO of Western Wisconsin Health. “We continue to be excited that upon Kwik Trip’s new location opening, the Baldwin Food Pantry will move into their new location to provide critical support to families and individuals across the Baldwin-Woodville community who suffer from food insecurity. We are proud to be part of supporting such a great cause this Holiday season.”

