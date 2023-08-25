In the front row (left to right): Julie Andrzejczak, Nurse Midwife, Lea Kaiser, Chief Financial Officer, Shonda Helgeson, Director of Nursing, Sarah Brown, Nurse Midwife, Erika Hanson, Perinatal/Lactation Care Coordinator. In the back row: Rosa Magnus, Foundation Manager, Alicia Myers, Med-Surg Manager, Charlie Forbush, Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Dennis Hartung, OB/GYN, Kyle Hunter,Chief Nurse Officer, Eilidh Pederson, Chief Executive Officer.
Compeer Financials’ Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program awarded Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) with a General Use Grant for $10,000 to help fund the WWH Obstetrical and Med Surg Unit expansion last month. The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America’s General Use Grant Program underscores their commitment to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America. The purpose of the General Use Grant Program is to fund programs and organizations whose work aligns with Compeer Financials’ mission of “Enriching agriculture and rural America”. “The General Use Grant program impacts the communities where Compeer clients and team members live and work,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial.
With recent birth center closures in the immediate area, Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) has seen a significant increase in the number of babies delivered at WWH over the last year. In addition, there has been an ever-increasing hospitalization rate pushing WWH to its capacity. To address WWH’s growing needs for inpatient services, a hospital expansion will start in the next few weeks, adding four rooms to the medical-surgical wing and three rooms to the birth center wing. Upon completion, Western Wisconsin Health will have a total of 23 rooms to provide additional access to care for patients in our community to keep them close to home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.