Western Wisconsin Health announced a new set of visitor guidelines earlier this month in lieu of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
“In Pierce and St. Croix counties, cases are rising rapidly,” said WWH CEO Alison Page, in announcing the changes. “Both counties are designated by the CDC as areas of “substantial” transmission.
“Hospitals across the region are also very busy. Twin Cities hospitals are very full which is impeding our ability to transfer patients. Twin Cities hospitals are also being asked to take patients from other states. We have been asked to take patients from Minnesota facilities.”
The new guidelines will include reinstitute screening of all visitors at entrance and require masks be worn by everyone, everywhere.
More other key points:
• Visitors will keep six feet between themselves and others, even when wearing a face covering.
• No one under the age of 18 is allowed.
• Hospitalized adults are now only allowed one visitor per 24 hours.
• One support person will be in for the following services: outpatient appointment and emergency, urgent care and surgical services.
• The Eatery’s access will be limited to staff only, take out available for public.
