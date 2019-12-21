Western Wisconsin Health is pleased to announce that we have several new providers that have joined our health care team.
Maysa Coty joined the hospital team as a Licensed social worker. Maysa earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work from Saint Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN. She is experienced in working with children, adults, and elderly including those with special needs and requiring transitional or long-term care. Maysa takes a special interest in older adults and the geriatric population to assist them to live their best life and support their social emotional needs. "Health care can be an overwhelming journey,” said Maysa. “Being able to serve my community and to help those navigate the unknown is an honor and joy I take pride in."
Morgan Miller joined the behavioral health team as a Licensed Professional counselor. Morgan earned her Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from the University of Wisconsin – Stout in Menomonie, WI. She specializes in working with the younger population, ages 3-25, but is trained to work with all ages. Morgan takes a special interest in Play Therapy, Holistic Health, Trauma and AODA Treatment.
Dr. Britt Beeson joined the provider care team as a Family Practice Physician. Dr. Beeson received her medical degree from University of Minnesota Medical School. She takes a special interest in women’s health, pediatrics and end of life care. Dr. Beeson is currently taking new OB patients. “Health does not always come from medicine,” said Dr. Beeson. “Most of the time it comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, and peace of the soul. It comes from laughter and love.”
Beth Przybylski joined the women’s health team as a certified nurse midwife. Beth attended the University of Minnesota, earning her CNM and WHNP degrees and her certificate in complementary and alternative medicine. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Beth takes a special interest in pregnancy and birth, gynecology and menopause care. Her professional interests also include holistic health, herbal medicine and nutrition. “I am honored to be a part of the miraculous journey families make during pregnancy and childbirth,” said Beth.
New Faces in the Fitness Center
New team members have also recently joined the Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center.
Matthew Fenske joined the team as the Fitness Center and Wellness Programs Manager. Matt earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (UWEC). Matt is also certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) as a Corrective exercise specialist (CES) and Certified personal trainer (CPT). He has multiple years of experiences working in numerous fitness settings including semi-professional baseball teams, high school athletics, crossfit, bootcamps, tae kwon do, weight loss, pre-rehabilitation, post rehabilitation, and individuals with other special physical complications. “Constantly challenge yourself physically and mentally to be better prepared for life's difficulties,” Matt says when it comes to fitness. “Life brings struggles, struggles create potential, and potential is improved through hard work.”
McKayla Custer joined the team as a personal trainer and Wellness Program Assistant. McKayla Custer started in the fitness center in 2019. She offers personal training sessions and teaches group exercise classes. McKayla believes that exercise is activity that you can do regardless of your age or abilities, as long as you have the passion and drive, you can find anything to be active in. She also works in the WW Health Community Health Department as a Wellness Program Assistant to help with the development, coordination, and delivery of wellness programs for employees and the community.
Learn more about all our providers and services at wwhealth.org. To make an appointment with any of our providers, please call our 24-hour appointment line at 715-684-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.