Western Wisconsin Health announced June 1 the Fitness Center is open with temporary hours and staffing.
Those hours are 5 a.m. - 7 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays; 5 a.m.-4 p.m., Fridays; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The playroom will be closed until further notice.
WWH announced all playroom memberships to a basic membership to prevent members being charged for a service we are not providing during our first phase of reopening. They added once the playroom opens up, the public will need to contact them to add their children to the membership.
The therapeutic pool will reopen with new hours of operation:
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Effective June 8, WWH will be limiting the number of people in the pool to four (instead of six).
Members will still be required to wear a mask into the pool. Once they are at their area of comfort to exercise they can set their mask on the side of the pool where they will be allowed to exercise without a mask on as long as they can stay at a distance from others. When they exit the pool, they will need to put their mask back on to wear on the pool deck, into the locker room, and throughout the facility.
“We will be living with the reality of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. It is our goal to continue to keep our friends, family, and community safe and healthy,” the release states. “To achieve this goal, we will need everyone’s protection.”
Please review the following information to familiarize yourself with the new rules that have been put in place to protect the healthy and safety of everyone who will be using the facility.
Fitness Center reopening guidelines: https://www.wwhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/wwh-fitness-center-re-opening-guidelines.pdf
We look forward to seeing our Fitness Family again and feel free to visit wwhealth.org for more information or contact us at 715-684-1641 if you have any questions.
