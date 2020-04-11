In an email to staff and selected individuals, Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page announced Saturday afternoon it had its first positive test result for COVID-19.
"The person was tested at our drive through testing site," Page said in the email.
As of 3 p.m., Saturday, there were 3,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 137 deaths statewide.
No other further details were announced in the email.
This story will be updated with further details when available.
