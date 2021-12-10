The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has caused Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) to evolve some of its policies.
In an email last week, CEO Alison Page said 97% of all Wisconsin ICU beds are occupied, with Minnesota near that figure or even worse. In addition, 98% of med/surgery beds in Wisconsin are occupied.
“On Nov. 30, 688 people in Wisconsin were on ventilators due to COVID,” Page stated. “A year ago, in the heat of the pandemic, before we had vaccines that number was 638. People in the ICU beds this year are younger, sicker and staying in the ICU longer.”
Furthermore, she explained WWH has a patient on a ventilator who would normally be cared for in an ICU.
“There are not ICU beds available, anywhere,” she concluded. “If we cannot transfer patients to a hospital with an ICU, our team will provide the best care possible here.”
Therefore, Page announced the following changes, of note:
-- A large labor and delivery room in the OB, a room that has negative airflow, into a COVID-19 patient ward with four beds. “This will be especially useful if we need to keep multiple patients here on ventilators,” she continued.
-- The postponement of non-emergent services in surgery and in the ambulatory clinic so staff can be reassigned to provide essential care in the ED and on the inpatient unit.
-- Bolstering the hospitalist team by having physicians “on call” to come in onto assist the hospitalists if needed.
