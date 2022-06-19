Western Wisconsin Conservation Council (WWCC), a farmer-led conservation group, will showcase some of the newest technology in agriculture at a field day this month.
Jon-De Farm, south of intersection Highway J and 200th St., in Baldwin, will host a drone demonstration from 12-4 p.m. on June 23.
Both spray application and seeding of winter wheat will be shown with a Rantizo drone. Mike Maguire, application services contractor for Rantizo, will show how he seeds cover crops into a living crop. A representative from Frost Inc. Spray Technology Products will demonstrate how the company sprays crops.
WWCC welcomes all ag and non-ag parties interested in learning more about this exciting technology. RSVP is appreciated as a lunch is being served.
Agenda
• Introduction to drone technology
• View aerial drone spreading winter wheat seed
• View aerial drone spray application
• Q&A with drone experts
