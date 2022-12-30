Western Wisconsin Conservation Council shares membership benefits at annual meeting

Moderator Dave Tollberg (from left) listens to Greg Friendshuh, Andy Bensend and Scott Carlson. 

 Contributed

Western Wisconsin farms continue to have a high interest in conservation practices and their impact on local soil health and water quality. Western Wisconsin Conservation Council (WWCC) is a group of farmers committed to stewardship of the land and water in their care. To promote farming best practices that keep soil healthy and water clean, the group highlighted local research projects on soil health and well testing, along with local farmer perspectives at the 2022 annual meeting. 

This year’s meeting was held on Dec. 8. Board President Todd Doornink shared the group’s many accomplishments, including hosting three field events, launching the first year of a biological study, continuing University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF) research partnerships, having a fourth successful year of a cost-share program and offering a new way to communicate with members through a texting service. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.