Western Wisconsin Conservation Council shares membership benefits at annual meeting

Western Wisconsin farms continue to have a high interest in conservation practices and their impact on local soil health and water quality. Western Wisconsin Conservation Council (WWCC) is a group of farmers committed to stewardship of the land and water in their care. To promote farming best practices that keep soil healthy and water clean, the group highlighted local research projects on soil health and well testing, along with local farmer perspectives at the 2022 annual meeting.
This year’s meeting was held on Dec. 8. Board President Todd Doornink shared the group’s many accomplishments, including hosting three field events, launching the first year of a biological study, continuing University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF) research partnerships, having a fourth successful year of a cost-share program and offering a new way to communicate with members through a texting service.
Shawn Wesener, data collection specialist with Farmers for Sustainable Food, gave an all-encompassing report on how WWCC has enhanced conservation practices over the past five years. The group has grown to 56 members, with 86% of members completing this year’s annual conservation practice survey. Some of the key takeaways were 99% of acres were soil sampled, 50% of acres were split-applied nitrogen, almost 25% of the farmers tried planting green and 61% of acres were reduced-till and no-till. These preliminary results show a great adoption rate of conservation practice across the group. The full 2022 conservation practice report will be shared with the group in early 2023.
A neighboring watershed council, Horse Creek Area Farmer-led Watershed Council, has a plot studying conservation practices for the past eight years. Dennis Busch and Andrew Cartmill with Water Resources Monitoring Group, LLC shared some effects of agronomic practices on soil health and water quality from that plot. The treatments on the plot are no-till without cover, no-till multi-species cover, no-till cereal rye cover, conventional till cereal rye cover and conventional till no cover. Busch presented water quality data from rainfall simulations collected in the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022. The project that’s funding our data collection will continue for another three years. The results so far haven’t been surprising.
“If you reduce tillage and use cover crops, typically you’re going to have less runoff. Along with that reduced
