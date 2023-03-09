The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce went Back to the 50’s for its annual banquet March 2 at The Phoenix.
New President Kevin Branstad of Nilssen’s Foods outlined some of its objectives over the next 12 months.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 6:32 pm
“We are going to have more of a presence and activity in the Woodville community,” he said. “We will have more promotion of our member sales and events through member updates and emails. We are going to reengage our current members as well.”
Receiving awards were WESTconsin Credit Union (large business of the year) and ReStyle and Co. (small business of the year).
“Our team has been amazing,” WESTconsin Director Jason Klopp added. “I’m just the person that sits in the back office. I can’t do it without my team.”
Johanna Schaitel from ReStyle explained they are first-time winners after being in existence for 15 years.
“We love this community and hope to continue to do great things,” she said.
Accepting the award for not-for-profit of the year was Twenty-Two Farms Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
“For the business that support us, we couldn’t this without you,” said Gina Alberti from Twenty-Two Farm. “We feel so grateful this community has taken us in.”
Klopp was back for his second award of the night as he and Rosa Magnus shared Chamber Champion of the Year.
“This is a great community and a great Chamber,” Klopp said as he just finished his second six-year term on the Board. “It’s the best I’ve ever seen (the Chamber). They’ve got great management and great activities.”
Added Magnus, who works for Western Wisconsin Health: “I’m honored to be part of this awesome committee. Thank you so much.”
Jodi Peterson received a standing ovation for being named Community Member of the Year for her work which includes Windmill Days and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and everything else she does.
The final award was a special one as the Chamber gave thanks to Reid Berger, the longtime Physician’s Assistant for Western Wisconsin Health and longtime chair of United Fire and Rescue. Berger died last year at the age of 72.
“He put his heart and soul into caring for his patients and their families,” wife Bonnie said. “He was so proud to be part of this community.”
