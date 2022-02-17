The growth has been noticeable for WESTconsin officials when it came to its Baldwin location.
“We continue to see year over year growth at our Baldwin location,” stated Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Rasmussen. “We know there has been a lot of population growth around this area, but we really feel like it is our employees and their commitment to the Baldwin community that has allowed us to consistently grow even during challenging times like the Pandemic.”
After nearly 43 years at its current location, 860 Cedar Street in Baldwin, WESTconsin is moving. Village Board members approved site plans for its new building, to be located off Cedar Street and 11th Avenue
Rasmussen believes groundbreaking will occur in late March or early April with construction complete by Dec.
“We purchased the land a few years ago knowing that our current facility was becoming outdated, and we were outgrowing it,” she explained. “The location allows us to add additional space within the building and additional parking making it easier for our members to visit us.
“We liked the idea that it wasn’t far from our current office or Highway 63 making it easy for our current and new members to find us.”
The features of the new building are multiple, she continued. WESTconsin will be changing its teller counter to “teller stations’ to have a more universal experience for its members.
“Our team members will be able to help with multiple transactions and services all while maintaining the member’s privacy due to the pods being separated,” Rasmussen stated.
WESTconsin has had a long history with its current building. Menomonie Farmer’s Credit Union merged with a smaller credit union in Baldwin in Aug. 1979. It eventually became WESTconsin in the 1990s.
They remodeled the building in 2003 and doubled its square footage to 5,200 at that time.
Rasmussen stated how business changed for WESTconsin since the pandemic.
“We initially had to re-think and modify how we could safely serve our membership,” she concluded. “We had a time where we had to do everything through our drive-up, through our call center or through online banking. That was probably the hardest change to make for our employees who really missed the day-to-day interactions with our members who stop in to see us.
“We were very happy to be able to open our lobby doors and welcome our members back. Since then, we do see a lot of members use our online/mobile services and our call center for items instead of driving to an office. We continue to see members come into our office for many reasons also. At WESTconsin we want you to be able to do business with us online or in-person. Whatever you are most comfortable with.
