Empowering your future doesn’t need to start with much. The first small step is usually the hardest, but once it’s taken, you can use that momentum to unleash your power to save. This year’s theme for National Credit Union Youth Month is “Unleash the Power of Saving at Your Credit Union.” Throughout the month of April, WESTconsin Credit Union wants to help young members learn that they have the power to save for their future, no matter how big or small the amount.
WESTconsin Credit Union has tools to help youth unleash this power. With a youth saving account that earns 2.27% APY*, young members can deposit small amounts on a regular basis and watch their savings grow. Learning this good financial habit at a young age will set them up on the path of successful financial well-being.
If you have been wondering how to empower your kids to save for their future, National Credit Union Youth Month is a great time to start! During the month of April, all WESTconsin offices will be holding giveaways and promoting financial education activities. Plus, offices are accepting new or gently used children’s books to donate to a variety of local community partners. This celebration is a fun time to engage kids at WESTconsin Credit Union and within our community to help them learn that saving, no matter how small the amount, can help empower their future.
