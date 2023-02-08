During the month of February, WESTconsin Credit Union will host the Chain of Hearts fundraiser supporting area Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals—Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System. Members are invited to show their support of CMN Hospitals from February 1 – 28 by purchasing a small paper heart for a donation of $1 or more, or a Wall of Fame paper heart for $25 at their local WESTconsin office. All hearts will be proudly displayed in WESTconsin lobbies. Historically, this campaign has raised nearly $10,000 for CMN Hospitals.
There are more than 170 CMN Hospitals throughout the United States and Canada that all share the same mission—to treat the whole child and provide care regardless of the family's ability to pay. At Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, MN, charitable funds are used for state-of-the-art treatments and vital services for kids with the most complex needs in pediatric medicine. These funds also help provide care for patients who are uninsured or under-insured, ensuring Gillette will never turn a child away because of a family’s inability to pay for treatment. For more information about Gillette, visit gillettechildrens.org.
CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children living in the Tri-state Region regardless of where they receive their healthcare. Benevolent funds are used to meet the individual healthcare needs of local children and their families. Supported items include transportation assistance, medical equipment, specialty camps, and other patient specific needs. For more information about CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, visit gundersenhealth.org.
