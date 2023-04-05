From left to right: WESTconsin Member Advocacy Coordinator, Maddie Weber, Gillette Children’s Executive Vice President of Philanthropy, Stephen Bariteau, WESTconsin Vice President of Member Advocacy, Jennifer Rathke, and WESTconsin Chief Experience Officer, Stephanie Rasmussen.
WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to announce the donation of $10,000 to area Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals from the credit union’s October National Cooperative Month and February Chain of Hearts fundraising efforts. The donation will support Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul and CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse in their work to provide state-of-the-art specialty treatments.
WESTconsin Credit Union’s Member Experience team presented the check at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and toured the facility March 27. They were able to meet the hospital’s staff and patients, while seeing firsthand the impact WESTconsin employee’s and member’s donations have on the level of care provided.
“The joy of giving is unmatched, and when it's for a cause as noble as supporting children's health, it becomes all the more special,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer. “Visiting a children's hospital and donating may seem like a small act, but it can make a big difference in the lives of the little fighters who are battling illness. Seeing their smiles and knowing that you've helped in some way is a feeling that is truly priceless."
There are more than 170 CMN Hospitals throughout the United States and Canada that all share the same mission—to treat the whole child and provide care regardless of the family's ability to pay. At Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, charitable funds are used for state-of-the-art treatments and vital services for kids with the most complex needs in pediatric medicine. CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System use benevolent funds to meet the individual healthcare needs of local children and their families through transportation assistance, medical equipment, specialty camps, and other patient specific needs.
