Group shot

From left to right: WESTconsin Member Advocacy Coordinator, Maddie Weber, Gillette Children’s Executive Vice President of Philanthropy, Stephen Bariteau, WESTconsin Vice President of Member Advocacy, Jennifer Rathke, and WESTconsin Chief Experience Officer, Stephanie Rasmussen.

 Contributed

WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to announce the donation of $10,000 to area Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals from the credit union’s October National Cooperative Month and February Chain of Hearts fundraising efforts. The donation will support Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul and CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse in their work to provide state-of-the-art specialty treatments.

WESTconsin Credit Union’s Member Experience team presented the check at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and toured the facility March 27. They were able to meet the hospital’s staff and patients, while seeing firsthand the impact WESTconsin employee’s and member’s donations have on the level of care provided.

