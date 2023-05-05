Kevin-Hall-Headshot-WEB.jpg

WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Hall to Chief Information Officer (CIO). Hall has been a valuable member of the WESTconsin team since May 2021 and has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in his previous role as Vice President of Information Technology (IT). He has played a pivotal role in overseeing the credit union’s IT operations while showcasing his deep understanding of the credit union’s mission and values.

As CIO, Hall will oversee the Information Technology and Information Technology Security departments, playing a larger role in the strategic decision making that allows WESTconsin to continue to provide the excellent experience that our members have come to expect. With his extensive experience, exceptional skills in IT and security, and his commitment to serving members, Hall said he is proud to continue to grow with a company that places so much respect and care for its people.

