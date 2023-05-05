WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Hall to Chief Information Officer (CIO). Hall has been a valuable member of the WESTconsin team since May 2021 and has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in his previous role as Vice President of Information Technology (IT). He has played a pivotal role in overseeing the credit union’s IT operations while showcasing his deep understanding of the credit union’s mission and values.
As CIO, Hall will oversee the Information Technology and Information Technology Security departments, playing a larger role in the strategic decision making that allows WESTconsin to continue to provide the excellent experience that our members have come to expect. With his extensive experience, exceptional skills in IT and security, and his commitment to serving members, Hall said he is proud to continue to grow with a company that places so much respect and care for its people.
“I have been set up for success at every turn at WESTconsin and it is all thanks to the people I work with and the investments that the credit union continues to make in internal growth and development,” said Hall. “WESTconsin has always respected the importance that technology and security plays in our overall member experience. Thanks to that, I have a wonderful opportunity to focus on the future experience for our members both externally and internally.”
Hall will replace Mike Tomasek who has dedicated over ten years to serving WESTconsin’s employees and members. Due to this internal promotion, the credit union is seeking a new Vice President of Information Technology. Information on how to apply and the full job description can be found on WESTconsin’s Careers page at westconsincu.org/about-us/careers.
