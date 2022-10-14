West CAP once again has funds available for low to moderate income households in western Wisconsin who need assistance with heating costs, electric costs, or are facing energy crisis situations this heating season. The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) is administered by the State of Wisconsin Home Energy Plus Program and aims to help qualified Wisconsin residents with a one-time payment during the heating season, October 1, 2022 – May 15, 2023.
Families living in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, Burnett, or Washburn counties may contact West CAP to apply. Eligibility criteria and application forms are available online at https://westcap.org/services/energy-assistance/ or by calling West CAP at (715) 598-4750. Email info@wcap.org with questions about any of our programs or services. For those outside of these counties, call toll free 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947) or visit homeenergyplus.wi.gov.
Most types of fuel are eligible to receive assistance. Whether you use wood, propane, natural gas, electricity, or fuel oil to heat your home, energy assistance is available if you qualify. The amount of the assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the household’s size, income, and energy costs. In most cases the assistance benefit is paid directly to the household energy supplier.
