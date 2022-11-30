 The 1300 Residences, one of West CAP’s newest affordable housing properties, was nationally recognized on Tuesday, September 20 as a 28th Annual Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award (Edson Award) recipient.  Winning in the Green and Healthy Housing category, this award recognizes affordable housing and organizations that have demonstrated impactful use of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (Housing Credit).  The project’s co-developers were invited to Washington D.C. to accept the award at the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition’s annual Edson Awards.  U.S. Representative from Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Ron Kind, presented the award to West CAP Executive Director, Peter Kilde, Gerrard Companies’ Vice President, Paul Gerrard, and Cornerstone Architects owner, Brad Kortbein. 

The Edson Awards honor Low Income Housing Tax Credit developments that strengthen communities, improve resident opportunities and support economies in urban, suburban and rural areas across the country.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.