The 1300 Residences, one of West CAP’s newest affordable housing properties, was nationally recognized on Tuesday, September 20 as a 28th Annual Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award (Edson Award) recipient. Winning in the Green and Healthy Housing category, this award recognizes affordable housing and organizations that have demonstrated impactful use of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (Housing Credit). The project’s co-developers were invited to Washington D.C. to accept the award at the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition’s annual Edson Awards. U.S. Representative from Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Ron Kind, presented the award to West CAP Executive Director, Peter Kilde, Gerrard Companies’ Vice President, Paul Gerrard, and Cornerstone Architects owner, Brad Kortbein.
The Edson Awards honor Low Income Housing Tax Credit developments that strengthen communities, improve resident opportunities and support economies in urban, suburban and rural areas across the country.
“This project took a great deal of collaboration, ingenuity, and a deep commitment to the cause of environmental responsibility,” says Executive Director for West CAP, Peter Kilde. “The design goal was not only to build high quality, affordable housing in a community that needs it, but also to meaningfully address climate change and contribute to the sustainability of a future we all share. I want to extend a sincere thank you to Corinne Hyzny of Cinnaire, the project syndicator, for nominating 1300 Residences, to the project developers Peter and Paul Gerrard of Gerrard Companies, to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) who awarded the tax credits in the first place, the WI Department of Administration federal HOME program, the City of River Falls, and to all those involved in making this great project possible.”
1300 Residences in River Falls, WI was co-developed by West CAP and Gerrard Companies and provides 50 affordable homes to workforce residents as well as seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans. The 4 percent Housing Credit was used to finance development of the property, with syndication provided by Cinnaire and architectural services provided by Cornerstone Architects. The property’s design includes 580 rooftop solar panels, three large solar flowers encompassing 36 additional solar panels, and state-of-the-art air source heat pumps for heating and cooling. These green features result not only in annual carbon dioxide emission savings of around 300 tons per year, but also significantly reduce utility and energy costs for residents. Residents also benefit from onsite educational and financial literacy services, amenities such as a community room, picnic area, playground, and library, and close proximity to downtown River Falls’ grocery stores, green spaces, education opportunities, and business district.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin reached out to recognize the achievement by stating “The cost of housing remains a challenge for so many in our state and the Low Income Housing Tax Credit is an important tool that can be used to make it more affordable. The development of 1300 Residences in River Falls is well deserving of this year’s Edson Award for providing affordable homes that serve working families as well as seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans in Wisconsin.”
The project was also recognized in the 2020 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity Report, was the 2021 WI Environmental Initiative’s highest-scoring Green Built Certified Affordable Housing Project, and won the 24th Annual Governor’s Excellence in Community Action Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.