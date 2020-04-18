West CAP is a nonprofit community action agency providing various poverty alleviation programs and services in St. Croix, Pierce, Pepin, Chippewa, Dunn, Barron and Polk counties in west central Wisconsin. During this ongoing COVID-19 crisis, West CAP is considered and “Essential Business” under Wisconsin Governor Evers’ “Safer at Home” directive and is continuning to provide the following services in all of these counties: Homeless programs, continued TEFAP food and financial support for area food pantries and emergency shelters, delivery of food boxes to elderly households, emergency furnace assistance, and adult education services aimed at improving access to employment. West CAP also owns and/or manages close to 400 affordable housing units throughout this region. In addition, we manage the HUD Section 8 housing choice vouchers in Pierce, St. Croix, Polk and Dunn counties and the energy assistance program in St. Croix and Pepin counties.
We have had to suspend, for now, our non-emergency low-income home weatherization activities and JumpStart; our modest facilitated car purchase program, due to COVID-19 precautions.
Currently, WestCAP is in close communication with local, regional, and national partners and funders to quickly mobilize expanded services in order to address the immediate needs of low-income families which arise from the current epidemic. As these services become available information will be shared through press releases, social media and www.westcap.org.
For more information on local resources that may be helpful, please go to www.westcap.org/resources/. WestCAp is a 501c3 nonprofit agency and donations are tax deductible. If you wish to help out those in need, please go to www.westcap.org and click on the “Donate Online” button. Inquiries about services or donations can also be made by calling 715-265-4271.
