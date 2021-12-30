Susan Werner was approved as the new Community Education Director by the Baldwin-Woodville School Board during its monthly meeting last week.
Werner currently works in the High School Counseling Office. She is also the District Reservations and Facilities Scheduler.
Werner replaces Jennifer Smith, who took a position with the City of River Falls.
In other personnel news, the Board approved:
-- Lauren Boldt as a special education paraprofessional; Maria Contento as a night custodian; Jared Lantz and Mike Hall as volunteer boys basketball coaches; Jeff Newton as an interim junior varsity softball coach and Megan Timmerman as a cheerleading coach.
-- Resignations for Brian Meyer as a fifth grade teacher; John Baumgartner as a night custodian; Kourtney Gunsallus as a special education paraprofessional; Dustin Veenendall as middle school football coach; Susie Willink as middle school cross-country coach; Carissa Kusilek as middle school girls basketball coach and Cameron Carey as assistant boys golf coach.
School Report Cards
The Board heard from administrators who gave a summary on the school’s report cards which were recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
The District finished with an overall score of 78.9, which exceeded expectations. Schools were graded on the following:
-- Achievement – Measuring the level of knowledge and skills among students in the school, compared to state and national standards.
-- Growth – Focuses on how much student knowledge of reading and mathematics in the school changes from year to year. Area focuses not on attainment, but the pace of improvement in student performance.
-- Target Group Outcome – Outcomes are displayed for achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism, and attendance or graduation rate.
-- On-Track to Graduation – Highlights the success of students in the school in achieving educational milestones that predict postsecondary success. It also includes measures of third-grade reading and eighth-grade mathematics achievement.
The four areas are weighted to calculate the overall scores. The weighing for Achievement and Growth does vary by the district depending on the percent of economically disadvantaged students.
Greenfield finished with a 74.5 score, while Viking posted a score of 76.1. The High School posted the highest score of 81.5.
“Our students at the high school did well in overall achievement and performed extremely well in the growth areas,” explained B-W High School Principal Dave Brandvold.
Brandvold noted the high school compared favorably to all schools in the Middle Border.
“Our on track to graduate was the second highest in the conference,” Brandvold continued.
He also noted the District’s ACT and Aspire tests were one of the highest in the conference and CESA area as the ACT score of 20.7 was far above the state average of 19.1.
Board members praised the District for its scores and complimented them on the work being done.
Superintendent Eric Russell added District residents are getting plenty of bang for their buck as its levy for this year is 7.11, which is the third lowest among its CESA-11 District, made up of 39 schools.
2022-2023 Calendar
Russell explained after consultation with administration, it was recommended the 2022-23 calendar have a week off for spring break instead of a full week off for Thanksgiving.
Board member Denise Monicken voiced her opinion against the proposed plan, stating the week of Thanksgiving, minimal teaching is done at the high school, citing students out via deer hunting as one of the reasons why.
Monicken’s plea fell on deaf ears as the Board voted 5-2 to go with the proposed plan. Jay Larson was the other board member to vote with Monicken.
The first day for students will be Aug. 30.
Public Comment
The Board heard from Dorene Deiss and Scott Miller, both whom would like the District to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and/or the National Anthem in all three buildings.
“I think it’s an event that can bring people together,” Miller said. “The flag represents our freedoms.”
Deiss also touched upon numerous items, including curriculum, Critical Race Theory and the mission statement of the Board of Education.
